PV Sindhu shares her happiness at nephew's cradle ceremony

Had the most amazing day at my nephews cradle ceremony. Welcoming the newest edition to our family @vvanivats. #HappyMoments #FamilyFirst #NephewLove #fun, PV Sindhu wrote

PV Sindhu with family

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal, and one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal – other being Saina Nehwal. Sindhu won silver in Women's singles at Commonwealth Games 2018 . She was also a silver medalist at the 2017 BWF World Championships and 2018 BWF World Championships consecutively.

PV Sindhu came to international attention when she broke into the top 20 of the BWF World Ranking in September 2012 at the age of 17. In 2013, she became the first ever Indian women's singles player to win a medal at the Badminton World Championships. In March 2015, she is the recipient of India's fourth highest civilian honor, the Padma Shri. Her silver medal win in the women's singles event of the 2016 Summer Olympics made her the first Indian shuttler to reach the final of an Olympics badminton event and the youngest Indian to make a podium finish in an individual event at the Olympics. She is among the top five shuttlers in women's singles category.

