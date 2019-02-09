PV Sindhu signs Rs 50 crore deal with Chinese brand

badminton

The record deal comes after compatriot Kidambi Srikanth was offered Rs 35 crore over a period of four years by the Chinese company last month

Olympic and World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu has signed a whopping four-year sports sponsorship deal in the tune of Rs 50 crore with Chinese sports brand Li Ning.

The record deal comes after compatriot Kidambi Srikanth was offered Rs 35 crore over a period of four years by the Chinese company last month. "It will be a deal which is very close to Puma’s deal with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in terms of yearly sponsorship," Mahender Kapoor, director, Sunlight Sports Pvt Ltd, the multi-national partner of Li-Ning in India, said.

In 2017, Puma had signed Kohli for reported deal of Rs 100 crore endorsement deal for a period of eight years, which came down to Rs 12.5 crore per year.

