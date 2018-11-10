PV Sindhu, Srikanth lose the Chinese test

badminton

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were eliminated from the China Open World Tour Super 750 yesterday, losing in their respective quarterfinal matches

Sindhu Pusarla of India hits a return against He Bingjiao of China during their women's singles quarter-final match at the China Open 2018 Badminton Championships in Fuzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on November 9, 2018. Pic/AFP

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu went down fighting to China's World No. 7 He Bingjiao 17-21, 21-17, 15-21, while Srikanth fell to Taipei's World No. 3 Chou Tien Chen in straight games 14-21, 14-21.

