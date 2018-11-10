PV Sindhu, Srikanth lose the Chinese test
Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were eliminated from the China Open World Tour Super 750 yesterday, losing in their respective quarterfinal matches
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu went down fighting to China's World No. 7 He Bingjiao 17-21, 21-17, 15-21, while Srikanth fell to Taipei's World No. 3 Chou Tien Chen in straight games 14-21, 14-21.
