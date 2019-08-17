PV Sindhu: Working on fitness, defence for World Championships

badminton

PV Sindhu

New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu said that she has been working on improving her fitness and defence in search of an elusive gold in the showpiece World Championships next week.

Sindhu, 24, has been the most consistent performer in the World Championships in the last few years with two silver and as many bronze medals, but a gold has still eluded her. The Indian ace will once again be the biggest hope as she spearheads the country's challenge at the World Championship which begins in Basel, Switzerland on August 19.

She lost to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan and Carolina Marin of Spain respectively in the summit clash of the last two editions of the World Championships in 2017 and 2018. Asked if she is hoping to make it third time lucky, Sindhu replied:

'No pressure'

"I have trained hard and I hope I can do well. I have to perform well, but there is no pressure."

"I been working on my defence, fitness and also on-court skills. We do have all kinds of strokes, but to improve we have to keep training," Sindhu said.

Emphasis on shot selection

"It is important to know which strokes to play at the right time, sometimes you can get tired and you can go blank, but as a player you need to know which strokes to play in tough situations," she said.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi was the one player who stopped Sindhu twice in Indonesia and Japan.

Asked if Yamaguchi will be the biggest threat to her, Sindhu said: "I don't think so. I played well against her in Indonesia but she was good. She was attacking well and she is also a rally player. I was not surprised by her aggression. I was ready but it happens, may be had I won the first game, things could have been different."

