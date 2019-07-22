PV Sindhu's tough fight with Akane Yamaguchi

badminton

Sindhu falls short again in final after losing 15-21, 16-21 to Japan's Yamaguchi

India's PV Sindhu returns to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during the Indonesia Open final in Jakarta yesterday. Pic /Getty Images

Jakarta: PV Sindhu's hopes of breaking a seven-month title drought came crashing down as the Indian lost 15-21, 16-21 to Akane Yamaguchi in the finals of Indonesia Open here yesterday.

Missed opportunity

Seven months after becoming the first Indian to win the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in December, Olympic silver medallist Sindhu had an opportunity to finally lay her hands on another crown only to squander it.

Playing her first final of the season, Sindhu looked a bit anxious and failed to match the brilliance of Yamaguchi, 22, whom she had beaten in the last four meetings. "She played really well and there were long rallies. I was leading in the first game by 2-3 points but I made a few mistakes and then she finished it off. If I could have won the first game, it could have been a bit different," Sindhu said.

"In the second I gave her a huge lead like 5-6 points and was left to cover it. But overall, I think it was a good tournament for me and I hope I can take the confidence going forward. Next I am playing in Japan and I hope to do well there."



Japan's Akane Yamaguchi with her gold medal yesterday. Pic /Getty Images

This was Sindhu's fifth loss to Yamaguchi in 15 meetings. The last time the Indian lost to the Japanese was at the semi-finals of the All England Championship last year.

The defeat added to Sindhu's list of runners-up finishes, which include silvers at the World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Thailand Open and India Open last year.

It was Yamaguchi's third title of the season after claiming crowns at German Open and Asian Championship. Prior to this in 2019, Sindhu reached the semi-finals of Singapore Open and India Open.

Title for Chou

Meanwhile, Taiwan shuttler Chou Tien-chen won the men's singles yesterday, his first title in a Super 1000 level event. The World No. 3 became the first Taiwanese to win the title at the Indonesia Open, after defeating Denmark's Anders Antonsen 21-18, 24-26, 21-15 in 91 minutes.

"It was a good game, both of us pressured each other for 90 minutes, it was a long game...and exhausting," Chou, 29, said through an interpreter after the match.

Five

No. of times India’s PV Sindhu has lost to Japan's Yamaguchi in 15 meetings

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates