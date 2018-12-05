PWD demolishes 100-year-old bridge in Maharashtra

national

The bridge, which was over 100-years-old was in a dilapidated condition and declared dangerous for use, due to which officials were forced to tear down the structure on Monday

Thane: A bridge over Kalu River that connected Murbad and Shahapur areas in Thane district has been demolished using explosives by the Public Works Department. The bridge, which was over 100-years-old was in a dilapidated condition and declared dangerous for use, due to which officials were forced to tear down the structure on Monday.

A bridge over Kalu river that connected Murbad and Shahapur areas in Thane district of Maharashtra was demolished using explosives by Public Works Department on December 3. The bridge which is over 100-years-old was in a dilapidated condition & was declared dangerous for use pic.twitter.com/p27Ssiv57e — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018

This step was taken after auditing was ordered for all bridges constructed over rivers. It was during the audit that this bridge was declared dangerous.

A proposal to construct a new bridge in place of the erstwhile bridge will soon be sent by the authorities.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever