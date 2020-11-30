Pydhonie police find woman's missing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh in 10 hours

The Pydhonie police found a woman's missing diamond rings and bracelet worth Rs 15 lakh within 10 hours of her misplacing them while getting out of her car.

Jinal Panchamia, 33, a resident of Ghatkopar, is an advocate. On November 26, Panchamia came to Zaveri Bazaar to get the bracelet fitted. Panchamia had kept the jewellery near her feet, and as she had got a call while getting out of the car, the jewellery fell on the road as she got out.

When the call was over, Panchamia remembered that the jewellery was not with her and searched everywhere but could not find it. She rushed to Pydhonie police station.

She told API Ratna Khandelwal about the incident and with the help of API Nilesh Bankar started screening CCTV footage of the place mentioned by Panchamia.

The cops spot a person in the footage picking up Panchamia's jewellery from the spot. After searching through the night, the cops finally police found the person and recovered all the jewellery from him and returned it to Panchamia.

Panchamia told mid-day, "My jewellery was lost around 5.30 pm, and I lodged a police complaint around 6.30 pm. At 3 am they called and told me that my jewellery had been found. Panchamia said, "This jewellery has been given to me by my mother-in-law and mother and is invaluable. I am very thankful to the police department for getting it back."

Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Chaitanya S. said, "We immediately started an investigation on the complaint of the woman and found her jewellery."

