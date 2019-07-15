Python stuck in car engine, rescued

national

Rescuers had to tackle the gaping crowd first before rescuing the reptile

The python is currently under observation and will soon be released back into the wild

A nine-foot-long Indian Rock Python was successfully rescued from the engine of a car on the busy Kalina CST Road by volunteers from the NGO RAWW. Rescuing the huge snake was not an easy job as it was surrounded by more than 100 people who wanted to catch a glimpse of it.

Confirming the incident, President of NGO RAWW and Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, Pawan Sharma, said, "On Thursday, we received a call on our helpline number informing us about a huge snake sitting in the engine of the car. Our team members Uday Karande and Akshay Nimbre reached the spot and managed to take the 9-foot-long Indian Rock Python out of the car engine at Kalina CST Road near BKC."

The rescuers had to take the help of the police department and a traffic police constable to handle the gaping crowd. "There were many people who wanted to see the snake and this could have led to a man-animal conflict as the snake was already surrounded by people from all the sides of the car. We are grateful to the police officials and the traffic police constable who helped us by managing the crowd," added volunteer Uday Karande. According to Sharma, the snake is fine and under observation and will soon be released back into the wild.

