Qaran joins hands with R3hab

His may not be a name tossed around in the Bollywood circuit ever-so-often, and yet, Qaran delivered in Tareefan what could inarguably be among 2018's biggest hits. In the pipeline for the composer is the single, Ki kehna, made worthy of attention for two specific reasons — apart from marking his singing debut, the song also has him collaborate with ace Dutch DJ, R3hab.

"Last month, a friend showed me a remix of a track by Drake and Rihanna, that had been [worked on] by R3hab, and I had loved it. It was a coincidence that a week later, his management approached mine for a collaboration. We have different sounds, but they blend well. He made this number club-friendly. Since we're going into the party season, this is an apt time [to release it]," says Qaran.

In his limited time on home turf, Qaran has associated with industry bigwigs like Pritam and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. But, having grown up "in a bunch of countries", he has a finger on the pulse of music listeners from across the globe. It's possibly this understanding that made his collaboration with R3hab — with an established fan-base that cuts across continents — more seamless. "Since we both come from diverse musical backgrounds, the collaboration was organic. I have an urban sound, and the techniques he uses in EDM production [are worth noticing].

