Qatar organises counter-terrorism conference in Rome

Qatar's embassy in Italy will next week organise a conference in Rome on fighting terrorism and its sources of finance on 8 March, the embassy said on Thursday. Qatar's ambassador to Italy Abdulaziz Bin Ahmed al-Malki and its special anti-terrorism and conflict resolution envoy Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani are among those attending the conference, the embassy stated.

The head of the Qatari foreign ministry's human rights department, Faisal Bin Abdulla al-Henzab, will also attend the conference held at the Italian interior ministry's advanced police training school, said the embassy.

