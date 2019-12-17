Qismat sensation Ammy Virk unveils his latest single Haaye ve

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yesterday, Ammy Virk, who has been associated with Ranveer Singh's '83, and Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, unveiled his latest single Haaye ve. "It is a special song that evokes many emotions. I wanted music lovers to listen to it before the end of this year." Virk had previously released Qismat.

Haaye Ve is a slow romantic song and is guaranteed to touch every listener's heart. Ammy, who is a singing sensation, is certain that tying up with Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music will make sure that Haaye Ve will reach every corner of the country.

Ammy says, "I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration than with Jjust Music and Jackky paaji for this song. I hope this is just the start of our journey and we have lots more to offer in the future." Ammy's earlier song, Qismat, was a huge hit as well and both Jjust Music and Ammy Virk hope this one will become a chartbuster, too.

