Quadrangular Series: Mayank Agarwal's ton helps India 'B' thrash India 'A' by seven wickets

Mayank Agarwal celebrates his century against India 'A'. Pic/PTI

Mayank Agarwal continued his sublime form with yet another ton, despite being ignored for the senior Indian team, to guide India 'B' to a comfortable seven-wicket win over India 'A' in a Quadrangular Series encounter, here on Saturday.

Chasing a modest target of 218, Agarwal smashed 112 off 114 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and three sixes to help India 'B' romp home in only 41.1 overs. Besides Agarwal, Shubman Gill scored 42, while Ishan Kishan and skipper Manish Pandey made 25 and 21 respectively.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2-33) picked up two wickets for India 'A'. Earlier, India 'A' wilted in front of M Prasidh Krishna's (4-50) opening spell before being bowled out for 217 in 49 overs. Shreyas Gopal chipped in with two wickets, giving away 38 runs. Ambati Rayudu top-scored for India 'A' with 48 off 75 balls. Krishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made 35 and 32 respectively.

