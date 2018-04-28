Quantico season 3 preview: It's a case of quantity killing Priyanka Chopra starrer

After parting ways from Booth three years ago, Parrish created a new life for herself

Quantico season 3 preview: First episode

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin

The story resumes three years after Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan Booth (Jake McLaughlin) leave New York, which is where season two concluded. Neither are the former lovebirds together, nor are they part of the FBI or CIA anymore. Parrish and Booth, however, do have a mission to accomplish. Under the leadership of Owen Hall (Blair Underwood), a Black Ops team — including Parrish and Booth — is attempting to infiltrate Quantico to expose a sleeper cell threatening the US.

However, it takes some amount of negotiation to have Parrish onboard. After parting ways from Booth three years ago, Parrish created a new life for herself. Now wedded and with a child, she is forced to send her family into hiding when her past comes knocking. A kidnapping brings her in the midst of her former associates and friends. Parrish soon realises that even though she wishes to return home, her family's life will always be in danger if she is part of it.

It's rather absurd how Parrish, after being accused of espionage, parades around New York unhindered. The makers slip in that the new president has given her a clean chit – how convenient! Despite years having gone by, none of the characters seem to have changed significantly.

Even though season two kicked off on a promising note, it failed to captivate the audience as it progressed, only managing to pick up pace again towards its close. In comparison, season three begins rather listlessly. This is surprising because this edition, with a meagre 13 episodes, is comparatively shorter. Yet, should the makers focus on the mission instead of the drama, this season, which premieres today on Star World, may just manage to impress.

