Quarantine, and send a card

Wishes steeped in history

Thinking of your colleagues when you sip a cup of chai in isolation? Want to reach out to your loved ones and ensure they are safe? Whatever it is that you want to say during times of quarantine, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum has a card for you. There's one with a teacup from their collection, and another with a shield to signify safety. There's also one that you can use to thank essential workers. "Quarantine cards reimagine the collection to make it relevant for today. We have all been social distancing from our friends and families and will continue to do so for a while. This is a way to let them know we are thinking about them. These cards signal a ray of hope that we are all in this together and will come out with greater appreciation for the simple things we take for granted," says Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, honorary director and managing trustee, Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum.

Log on to Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum on Facebook



Pic courtesy/smilebox

Say it as it is

Looking to send wishes centred on your loved one's safety in the pandemic? Keeping in sync with the times, these cards reflect millennial-speak, and say it in plain words. Urge your loved ones to wash their hands, eat healthy and take care of themselves. Or simply remind them to stay home or that they are "tough cookies" and will get through this.

Log on to plus.smilebox.com

Self-care matters too

Have a lot of thoughts that you can't comprehend during this period? You are not alone. What if you could pen them all down, tuck them away and deal with them once the crisis is past us? Gift website Oye Happy lets you write to yourself, for the future, upload it and once the lockdown reopens, receive a card.

Log on to oyehappy.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news