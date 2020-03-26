Quarantine Antakashri: Urvashi Rautela displays her fantastic singing skills!

People from all over the world have been staying at home and practicing social distancing due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Though the virus has brought the globe to a standstill, it looks like Bollywood has found an interesting way to connect with friends and fans by indulging in the Antakashri challenge on social media.

This Antakashri challenge has grabbed the attention of celebrities like Tiger Shroff, who got nominated by Ananya Panday and Dino Morea, and now Urvashi Rautela has accepted it by singing the song Hai Manjha Tera Tej Ye Dil Ki Patang Ko Kate Haye from Manjha.

Her singing skills are surely going to impress you and she has nominated a bunch of celebrities to keep the challenge going. Have a look at the video right here:

