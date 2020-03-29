Quarantine dance off: Giorgia Andriani grooves to Macarena; nominates Elli AvrRam and Anjini Dhawan

Singing and dancing have always been the road to recovery. Therefore, it's also one of the best things to do in this quarantine process. Giorgia Andriani taught us and her fans how to really enjoy dancing. In a video, the Italian Beauty and Bollywood actress danced to the famous song Macarena with flawless steps and we got to see her beautiful curves as a treat, and nominated Elli AvrRam and Anjini Dhavan.

The Macarena is a Spanish dance song by Los del Ríoabout, a woman of the same name. It's a world-famous song. It also ranked at No. 1 on Billboard's All-Time Latin Songs.

Giorgia who was in the news for her relationship with Arbaaz Khan is now doing good in Bollywood and is packed with projects like "Welcome to Bajrangpur", "Sridevi Bunglow". Recently, her Web series "Karoline and Kamakshi" got released where she played the lead as Agent Karoline and now she bagged again a short film "Victim", where you can see her as a lawyer fighting for justice.

