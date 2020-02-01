Quarantine facilities ready in Haryana for Wuhan evacuees

New Delhi: The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China's Hubei province in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Separately, border-guarding force ITBP has set up a 600-bedded facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by the coronavirus.

In the wake of the outbreak of the virus, India reached out to over 600 Indians living in Hubei province to ascertain their willingness to be brought back to India. Officials said the Indian Army has created the facility near Manesar where the students can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

An Air India flight was sent to Wuhan on Friday to bring back the Indian students stuck in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. The flight is expected to reach India on Saturday morning. "If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC)," an Army official said. Any individual with any sign of fever, cough or any respiratory distress will be directly transferred to BHDC.

600

No. of Indians in Wuhan the govt has reached out to for evacuation

