Quarantine Memories: Pulkit Samrat gives a head massage to Kriti Kharbanda as they stay together

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are the latest couple in Bollywood that was painting the town red with their romance but since we all are quarantined due to the Coronavirus outbreak, they are painting their home red. Yes, they both are quarantining together and we wonder whether the actor asked the actress- Will you be my quarantine?

Coming to their latest video together, Kriti took to her Instagram account and shared a hilarious video where Pulkit could be seen giving a head massage to her and this is what she wrote on this epic moment- "First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! Pulkit Samrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)." (sic)

Have a look at the video right here:

And a few days ago, she also posted a dance video with the actor and in case you have missed it, have a look right here as we won't spoil the fun for you:

The two starred together in Anees Bazmee's comedy Pagalpanti last year and now are gearing up for a thriller called Taish. But for now, they both are quarantined together and we are waiting for their next video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news