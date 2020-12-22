See photos: Quarantined Rohit Sharma gets romantic on social media as wife Ritika turns 33

Star India cricketer Rohit Sharma on Monday wished his wife Ritika Sajdeh on her 33rd birthday. Rohit posted a series of photos on Instagram to wish Ritika and wrote: "Happy birthday darling, love you forever".

The couple got married in 2015 and also have a daughter. Rohit is currently in quarantine in Australia where the Indian team is involved in a four-Test series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

"Team India batsman Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit...the NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets. Sharma's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said on December 12.

His return will be crucial for Team India after they suffered a humiliating eight-wicket team in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian team will be without regular captain Virat Kohli in the remaining three matches of the Test series and in his place, vice captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.

Kohli has been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. India and Australia will next take on each other in the second Test beginning Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

