Quartermiler Jisna Mathew clinches gold; bronze for M Sreesankar

Quartermiler Jisna Mathew clinched a gold to lead India's medal charge on the second day of the Asian Junior Athletics Championships

Jisna Mathew

Quartermiler Jisna Mathew clinched a gold to lead India's medal charge on the second day of the Asian Junior Athletics Championships here yesterday. Five other Indian athletes also grabbed a bronze each as India took their total medal tally on the second day to two gold, one silver and seven bronze.

Mathew, who had gone into the competition as the pre-race favourite and defending champion, clocked 53.26 seconds in the women's 400m final to finish well ahead of Dilshi Kumarasinghe of Sri Lanka who clocked 54.03 seconds. Jui-Hsuan Yang of Chinese Taipei took the bronze in 54.74 seconds. Meanwhile, long jumper M Sreeshankar clinched a bronze medal after clearing a distance of 7.47m.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever