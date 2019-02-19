Queen and Adam Lambert to perform at Oscars 2019

music

The rock band Queen is all set to perform at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on February 24, with Adam Lambert joining them

Adam Lambert jamming with Queen. Pic/Queen's official Instagram account

The Academy took to their Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars"

The move comes in the wake of the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic based on the band's career and its late singer, Freddie Mercury. The musical drama earned five Oscar nominations, including best picture, best actor (Rami Malek), best sound editing, best sound mixing and best film editing.

The band now performs under the name of Queen + Adam Lambert, with two of the four original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, fronted by singer-songwriter Adam Lambert. Bassist John Deacon has not performed with the rock band for many years now, reported Variety.

The Academy also shared another tweet which included a compilation of clips that showed the band and the current lead singer Lambert performing as Queen's hit track We Will Rock You played. Queen also shared the news on its Twitter handle, while Lambert too posted the same video and tweeted, "We will rock The Oscars." Lambert first played with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor while he was competing in American Idol in 2009. The singer began to tour with the rock band in 2012, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Queen will join other performers including Jennifer Hudson, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Bette Midler, who will all perform their songs nominated in the best original song category. The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Centre. Catch the live telecast of the 2019 Oscars on February 25 at 5:30 am in India.

