Queen Elizabeth hands over new patronage to Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton was spotted attending the photography workshop at Warren Park in Kingston, England. The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children organisation ran the workshop along with photographers Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden
Washington D.C.: The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton who recently received the prestigious first salute during a military concert has now been honoured with another patronage. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II passed on the patron of The Royal Photographic Society title to the Duchess of Cambridge after fulfilling the role for 67 years.
The Kensington Palace on Instagram posted a two posts to share the news. The first post which had a vintage photo of the Queen, said, "Her Majesty The Queen became Patron of the Royal Photographic Society, one of the world's oldest photographic societies, in 1952. Today The Queen has passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of The Duchess's visit to a photography workshop run by The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children, another of The Duchess's patronages."
View this post on Instagram
Her Majesty The Queen became Patron of the Royal Photographic Society, one of the world's oldest photographic societies, in 1952. Today The Queen has passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of The Duchess’s visit to a photography workshop run by The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children, another of The Duchess’s patronages. The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography, and in the same year received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The Duchess of Cambridge has a longstanding interest in photography, and this patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people. Swipe to see some of The Duchess’s photographs taken over the past few years of her family. ð· PA/Kensington Palace/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge @royalphotographicsociety @actionforchildrenuk
The second post featured The Duchess of Cambridge which said, "Learning photography is a fun and engaging way to help young people develop confidence and self-expression, and to help develop new skills — today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of her patronages, Action for Children and the Royal Photographic Society, for a special photography workshop. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Josh, and young people from Action for Children for the sessions run by the Royal Photographic Society, which covered elements of photography including portraits, light and colour."
View this post on Instagram
ð¸ Learning photography is a fun and engaging way to help young people develop confidence and self-expression, and to help develop new skills — today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of her patronages, Action for Children and the Royal Photographic Society, for a special photography workshop. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Josh, and young people from Action for Children for the sessions run by the Royal Photographic Society, which covered elements of photography including portraits, light and colour. The workshop, run by RPS honorary fellows Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden, highlighted how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings. As part of her longstanding work on early years The Duchess is on a mission to support organisations like Action for Children, that aim to give every child the best possible start in life. Action for Children, who are marking their 150th anniversary this year, are committed to helping vulnerable children, young people, and their families, across the UK. The charity's 7,000 staff and volunteers operated over 522 services in the UK, improving the lives of 301,000 children, teenagers, parents and carers last year. The Royal Photographic Society, of whom The Duchess today became Patron, is one of the world's oldest photographic societies. It was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography. Her Majesty The Queen passed the patronage to The Duchess, after having held the role for 67 years. @actionforchildrenuk @royalphotographicsociety
Soon after the announcement, Kate Middleton was spotted attending the photography workshop at Warren Park in Kingston, England. The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children organisation ran the workshop along with photographers Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden.
The Royal Photographic Society was founded back in the year 1853 with the purpose to promote the art and science of photography.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Salman Khan in legal trouble yet again?