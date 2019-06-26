Queen Elizabeth hands over new patronage to Kate Middleton

international

Kate Middleton. Pic/Kensington Palace Instagram

Washington D.C.: The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton who recently received the prestigious first salute during a military concert has now been honoured with another patronage. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II passed on the patron of The Royal Photographic Society title to the Duchess of Cambridge after fulfilling the role for 67 years.

The Kensington Palace on Instagram posted a two posts to share the news. The first post which had a vintage photo of the Queen, said, "Her Majesty The Queen became Patron of the Royal Photographic Society, one of the world's oldest photographic societies, in 1952. Today The Queen has passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of The Duchess's visit to a photography workshop run by The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children, another of The Duchess's patronages."

The second post featured The Duchess of Cambridge which said, "Learning photography is a fun and engaging way to help young people develop confidence and self-expression, and to help develop new skills — today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of her patronages, Action for Children and the Royal Photographic Society, for a special photography workshop. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Josh, and young people from Action for Children for the sessions run by the Royal Photographic Society, which covered elements of photography including portraits, light and colour."

Soon after the announcement, Kate Middleton was spotted attending the photography workshop at Warren Park in Kingston, England. The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children organisation ran the workshop along with photographers Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden.

The Royal Photographic Society was founded back in the year 1853 with the purpose to promote the art and science of photography.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

