Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a social media manager with a pay Rs 26 lakhs a year

If you love creating content for social media, the British Royal communications team has shared a lucrative vacancy for her social media manager. The Queen of England is hiring a social media manager and the lucrative job opportunity was formally listed as "digital communications officer", on the official Royal Household website.

As per the website, the social media manager of Queen Elizabeth II will have to find "new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage". The job is described as permanent and will have to work for less than 40 hours of work per week.

Social Manager of the Royal Household will have an office located inside the extravagant Buckingham Palace. If that is enough, the coveted job will pay you £30,000 per annum which is Rs 26 lakhs a year. The job also provides a comprehensive benefits package, which incorporates a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme (after 6 months), 33 days annual leave. Bank holidays will also include in your leave. Among other perks “free lunch” will also be provided to the chosen candidate.

Job aspirants can apply to register an account on theroyalhousehold.tal.net and fill an online application form.

According to the job listing, the social media manager will have to remember that your "reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do" and "the reaction to our work is always high-profile".

The much-coveted job opportunity has certain eligibility requirements. As listed by the website, the social media manager is expected to have a digital communications background, must be proficient and should have experience in managing websites and social media content.

The job description section of theroyalhousehold.tal.net reads, "Abreast of the latest digital communication developments, you'll put forward and support new ideas to increase our presence on social platforms. Innovative and with creative flair, you'll also have accurate and compelling written and editorial skills, with expertise in designing digital content for different audience groups, purpose, and formats"

Along with content management skills, the job aspirant must possess good photography skills with ample experience in producing high-quality videos, ‘excellent planning skills’ and ‘ability to quickly respond to changing priorities’.

