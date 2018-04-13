Queen Elizabeth II likens US President Donald Trump to noisy helicopter

Queen Elizabeth II cracked a joke that would easily put many stand-up comedians to shame

At 91, Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II cracked a joke that would easily put many stand-up comedians to shame - comparing a noisy helicopter with US President Donald Trump! While strolling through Buckingham Palace Garden with famed British naturalist David Attenborough for a TV documentary, a loud helicopter hovered overhead and shattered the tranquillity, giving the Queen an opportunity to show off her sense of humour.

"Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk? Sounds like President Trump," she quipped.The pair were filming for an ITV documentary 'The Queen's Green Planet' to be aired on April 16, ITV News reported.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever