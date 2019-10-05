Queen Elizabeth 'impressed' with Meghan Markle's recent Africa trip

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar, central Scotland, on September 7, 2019. Pic/AFP

Washington D.C.: Queen Elizabeth is 'really impressed' with her granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle. A source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that the queen is thrilled by Duchess of Sussex's recent trip to Africa, where she showed her "more mature" side and therefore has earned the royal's respect.

"She's seeing a more mature, responsible side of Harry, and she's really impressed with how Meghan's upped her game," told the source to Us Weekly.

Looks like the 'Suits' actor's efforts have paid off. "This is the real Meghan," added the source. "It's not an act. And while she'll never replace Diana, she's determined to follow in her footsteps."

Soon after the 38-year-old royal tied the knots with Prince Harry in May 2018, she "quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn," a source previously told Us, adding that her "enthusiasm toward living a life of service and humanitarianism excites the queen and it's just the type of vim and vigour she likes to see in someone."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates