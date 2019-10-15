Queen Elizabeth's speech: New law to end free movement for EU citizens post-Brexit

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on the Sovereign's throne in the House of Lords on Monday. Pic/AFP

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out his government's priorities at a parliamentary ceremony full of pomp and pageantry attended by the queen, with Brexit on top of the agenda. But with time running out for an amicable divorce deal before EU leaders meet later this week, few of the proposals look likely to be enacted, with predictions of a snap poll.

Queen Elizabeth II announced in a speech to lawmakers a list of 26 new bills ranging from implementing a yet-to-be finalised EU divorce agreement to criminal sentencing and the environment. "My government's priority has always been to secure the UK's departure from the European Union on October 31," she said, delivering words written by government officials.

The raft of policies outlined included plans for an EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill to enshrine in British law a deal that Johnson is still racing to agree with Brussels, before the scheduled departure date. The government's programme set out legislation to end freedom of movement for EU citizens after Brexit, and outlined a new immigration system that will come into effect in 2021.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever