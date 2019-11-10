Queen of 3 hearts

A 36-year-old woman from Amugagara, Uganda, has married three men at once, after her monogamous relationship failed. The daughter of a Christian pastor in Uganda's Teso community, Ann Grace Aguti has upset her clansmen after she decided to get multiple husbands.

But she has defended her choice, saying that she is an adult and can make decisions for herself. The reason she decided to marry three men, was because her first husband turned out to be a big disappointment. "My husband was useless and I remained the breadwinner. When I left him, I started looking for that special someone. But I have not yet found him because even now, I have to feed the men that I have [married]. So, my search continues," Aguti said.

Her three husbands—Richard Alich, a widower and retired police officer, John Peter Oluka, a peasant, and Michael Enyaku, a senior bachelor—live in their own respective huts in the woman's six-hut complex, and reportedly get along very well. They eat all their meals together and obey Aguti's every instruction. They consider her the head of the family.

Her father, Pastor Peter Ogwang, claims that while his daughter is currently married to three men, there were more of them in the past, and that he and the other villagers had driven away one of them just last year for attacking her with a sickle.

Knight rider's flying machine

An Illinois man built his own replica of the Batmobile, complete with a Boeing jet engine in the back. Brian Hendler said he took a GM body, cut it and built a frame underneath to construct his replica of Batman's car from the 1989 Tim Burton film. The car can apparently pick itself up and spin 360 degrees.

Warning! Math can kill

Chinese mum suffers heart attack trying to explain mathematical problem to son

A mother from China, who was trying to teach her son how to solve a math problem, got so worked up, that she suffered a heart attack. The woman, surnamed Wang, had to be rushed to the hospital on November 1. She was apparently explaining a math problem to him and got so frustrated when he didn't get it that her heart gave out.

"I explained it to him many times but he still didn't get it. I was so angry that I could explode," Wang told Chinese reporters. "Suddenly, my heart was palpitating and I couldn't breathe properly."

Wang quickly realised that something was seriously wrong with her and she called her husband, who drove her to a hospital. Doctors there diagnosed the young mother with myocardial infarction, commonly known as heart attack. "If there had been any delay, she could have suffered

heart failure," Dr Yang Xiaoxue said. The woman is currently recuperating at the hospital.

Millennial silences the 'Boomers'

A 25-year-old New Zealand lawmaker's "OK, Boomer" response in Parliament, when heckled by an older colleague is being cheered on social media. Earlier this week, Chloe Swarbrick was speaking during a debate on Zero Carbon bill, which would set a target of zero carbon emissions for the country by 2050. When her colleague interrupted, Swarbrick coolly responded, "OK, Boomer", and resumed her speech. The retort was soon trending on social media where millennials use "OK, Boomer" to show resentment toward the Baby Boom generation, people today aged about 55-73.

College accepting jelly as parking fines

An Alaska college is allowing students to pay outstanding parking fines with donations of peanut butter and jelly for fellow students facing hunger. Two jars can erase $10 (Rs 713 approx.) worth of fines, while five jars eliminates $60 (Rs 4,300 approx). "All donations must be commercially produced and not expired," the school said.

Five-year-old calls 911 to order Happy Meal

The police in Arizona, recently got a 911 call from a five-year-old. The kid didn't have an emergency; he just wanted to order a Happy Meal from McDonald's. A cop delivered the food in person to the child, along with some advice about the proper time to use 911.

Family of cockroaches found inside man's ear

A man in China had to get a surgery, after doctors found that around a dozen cockroaches had hatched in his hearing canal. The man was admitted after he complained of a "sharp pain" in his ear. Doctors were able to extract the insects using tweezers.

Man finds nest on new york city traffic light

A video posted on social media this week showed a man sitting calmly atop a signal in New York, much to the shock of passersby. A pair of officers are later seen climbing a truck to physically wrench him off the light. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital.

This whale knows how to play rugby

A beluga whale near the South Pole delighted a group of South African rugby fans by playing fetch with them. In a video, a man is seen throwing a 2019 Rugby World Cup ball in its direction. To their surprise, the whale swam to it and brought it back.

