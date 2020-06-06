Queer tales

I realised I had anxiety when I was 19. I used to teach at a rural school then. Dressing up while going to school was an anxious time for me as I had to go wearing women's clothes," recalls 28-year-old Jamal Siddiqui, who identifies as a transman, in the first episode of Queering the Mental Health, a podcast series started by Safe Access, a community-led initiative that works towards inclusive healthcare. Although there are several others grappling with anxiety, Siddiqui's experience was compounded due to the stigma attached to transpersons, and this is what the podcast highlights. "The idea is to educate mental health professionals about the unique stressors the community experiences," says founder Shubham Choudhary.

Although a project like this had been in the pipeline, the lockdown gave Choudhary an impetus as mental well-being became the need of the hour. The format is intimate, where the speaker introduces themselves and dives into their story. Candid and unscripted, sometimes, a pause or a break in the speaker's voice allows the listener a peek into their lived reality. "We ensure there is diversity among the speakers. We've had a transman and a lesbian woman share their stories. Up next, we will feature people identifying as queer, asexual, and gay," explains Choudhary.

As per research cited by Safe Access, LGBTQ+ individuals are two-and-a-half times more likely to experience mental illness than a cis-gender-heterosexual person. That's why it's harder for them to seek help. "We hope to share healing journeys of queer individuals and inspire others to seek help," they sign off.

