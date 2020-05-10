Queer thing about entertainment

Transparent



Josh, Ali, and Sarah. Pics/@transparentamazon, Instagram

The focus is on a seemingly dysfunctional Jewish family, the Pfeffermans, who live in Los Angeles. Maura and Shelly are divorced, but devoted parents to their kids, Sarah, Josh, and Ali. The series begins with Maura (previously Mort) coming out to her family as a trans woman, as her family responds with varying degrees of acceptance.'

Look out for: Diverse queer characters. It also portrays the conflicts of Jewish people surrounding their identity.

Available on: Amazon Prime, five seasons

Euphoria



Rue and Jules. Pics/@euphoria, Instagram

This drama traces the life of 17-year-old Rue, a troubled teenager struggling with her drug addiction. It also traces the lives of Rue's classmates from high school, Jules, Nate, Chris, Cassie and Kat. Jules is a transgender girl searching for where she belongs. Nate is a jock whose anger issues mask his sexual insecurities, whereas Chris, his friend, is a footballer who finds the adjustment from high school to college harder than expected. Cassie's sexual history continues to haunt her and Kat is a body-conscious teen exploring her sexuality.

Look out for: Rue and Jules' tender connection, which begins as a friendship and blossoms into a relationship.

Available on: Hotstar, first season

Special



Ryan. Pic/@specialnetflix, Instagram

Ryan O'Connell stars in this semi-autobiographical series about a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to grab life by the horns in an attempt to become independent. He moves out of his overprotective mother's house, gets an internship at a blog site called Eggwoke, and tries to form a romantic relationship.

Look out for: O'Connell's earnest performance and his heart-warming friendship with his colleague, Kim.

Available on: Netflix, first season

I Am Not Okay With This



Syd and Stan. Pic/@iamnotokaywiththis, Instagram

This series is about a teenager named Sydney who is trying to make sense of the complexities of high school, her family, sexuality, and newfound superpowers. Syd has to take care of her younger brother Liam, while their mother works extra shifts at a diner. Syd's crush and best friend, Dina, begins to date Brad. Add Stan to the mix, Syd's cute yet eccentric neighbour who has feelings for her.

Look out for: A gory climax as the season finale ends on an unexpectedly dark note.

Available on: Netflix, first season

Tales of the City



Mary Ann and Anna. Pic/@talesofthecity, Instagram

This mini-series is based on a book by the same name. Mary Ann Singleton returns to San Francisco to attend the 90th birthday party of her former landlady, Anna Madrigal, who is also the matriarch of Barbary Lane. Things are hunky-dory between her and Anna as well as Michael, a friend from the past she runs into at the party. However, things are more complicated with her daughter, Shawna. The plot thickens when Anna begins to receive letters threatening her to evict the building unless she wants a secret from her

past exposed.

Look out for: A standout scene about solidarity, where members of the LGBTQIA+ community rally together to fight an unjust opponent.

Available on: Netflix, one season





