Quench your thirst with these refreshing drinks made from seasonal ingredients

Here's a list of perfect drinks to keep the heat on a leash

Pickled sips

If there is one memory associated with the languorous afternoons of an Indian summer, it has to be that of marinating raw mango slivers in a masala and sealing them off in a barni to be savoured a fortnight later as kairi ka achar. The tangy flavour can now be enjoyed in achari whiskey, featuring whiskey, ginger ale and mango pickle.

Time: 12 noon to 3 pm; 7 pm to 11.30 pm

At: Copper Chimney, Lotus Court, Dr AB Road, Worli

Call: 24925353

Cost: Rs 425 (plus taxes)

Fig-ful delight

AâÂÂÂÂfruit that tends to get ignored in season-special drinks menus is the fig. Combined with cooling chunks of basil and white wine, it features in the delicious fig and basil spritzer served at this SoBo restaurant.

Time: 11 am to 1 am

At: Mockingbird Cafe Bar, Churchgate

Call: 60226023

Cost: Rs 455 (plus taxes)

Black (grape) magic

Love the fruit whose appearance on pushcarts heralds the beginning of summer? Relish it in the virgin version of black grape mojito that arrives as a concoction of the muddled fruit, fresh lemon, mint and lemonade.

Time: 12 noon to 1.30 am

At: The Studs – Sports Bar and Grill, Hotel Horizon, 37, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Call: 33126917

Cost: Rs 195 (plus taxes)

Cool quotient

When a mocktail comes armed with an array of coolants, be sure that the soaring mercury can’t do much harm. Sip on a blend of fresh cucumber, basil leaves, rose petals, sweet and sour mix and sparkling water in this refreshing cucumber cooler.

Time: 12 noon to 1 am

At: Farzi Cafe outlets in Kamala Mills, Palladium and Oberoi Mall.

Call: 8433942801

Cost: Rs 575 (plus taxes)

Kokum-licious

Beat the heat with koko loco, a cocktail that celebrates kokum, the natural desi cooling ingredient used commonly in coastal cuisine. Blended with vodka and lime juice, this drink promises to hit the right notes.

Time: 12 noon to 12.30 am

At: All British Brewing Company outlets.

Call: 30151570 (Goregaon)

Cost: Rs 399 (plus taxes)

Slurp fest

Relive your days of chuski slurping with rangeela. Complete with an ice gola, four flavours of vodka mixed with lime, chaat masala and black salt, this cocktail has a fun, DIY feel to it.

Time: 9 am to 1 am

At: Nau Se Barah, Balaji Movieplex, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai

Call: 30151606

Cost: Rs 295 (plus taxes)

