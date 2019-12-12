MENU
Quentin Tarantino: Kill Bill 3 on the cards

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 07:41 IST | Agencies | Los Angeles

Quentin Tarantino told TV host Andy Cohen that he recently had dinner with Uma Thurman, who plays the role of the bride on a revenge mission in the series

Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman
Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who is the writer and director of the Kill Bill series, has revealed that a possible addition to the famous franchise is on the cards. Tarantino told TV host Andy Cohen that he recently had dinner with Uma Thurman, who plays the role of the bride on a revenge mission in the series.

"The bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely on the cards," the director said.

Tarantino also said that fans won't get a movie from him before Kill Bill: Vol 3. Thurman received Golden Globe nominations for her performances in the two instalments of the series. The director also stated that to some degree or another he has written what he's going to do for the next three years.

