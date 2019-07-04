Quentin Tarantino says he may retire after making 10 films, or right now

hollywood

Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino really meant what he said about his retirement plans from filmmaking. For years now, the Oscar-winning director has said that he will step away from the director's chair after directing 10 films.

Ahead of the release of his ninth film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Tarantino confirmed that his filmmaking career is coming to an end soon, an international website reported.

The director, 56, told GQ Australia, that he is at the "end of the road". He said he plans to follow other creative interests, and feels he has given everything he could, to the movies.

"I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road. I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies," he said.

The Inglourious Basterds director said that he may step away sooner if his next film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, is "really well-received." "Maybe I'll stop right now! Maybe I'll stop while I'm ahead. We'll see," he said.

Brad Pitt, who features in Tarantino's upcoming film, told the outlet that the five-time Oscar winner was "dead serious" and has "other plans."

"No, I don't think he's bluffing at all. I think he's dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game. But he has other plans and we're not going to have to say goodbye for a long time," Pitt said.

