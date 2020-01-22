Search

Quentin Tarantino to focus on fatherhood

Published: Jan 22, 2020, 08:44 IST | IANS |

Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino now wants to focus on being a dad.

Quentin Tarantino
The 56-year-old filmmaker's wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with the couple's first child, and Tarantino feels it is high time to prioritise his personal life over career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview with the website Popcorn, Tarantino said: "I kind of feel this is the time for the third act (of my life) to just learn a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband.

"I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody and become a little bit more of a man of letters."

Tarantino, who is known for genre-bending films such as "Reservoir Dogs", "Pulp Fiction" and "Django Unchained", feels he has had his time in Hollywood. "I guess I do feel that directing is a young man's game. I do feel that cinema is changing and I'm a little bit part of the old guard," he said.

