Mumbai Crime: Quick justice for train creep, jailed for 10 days

A passenger of a Panvel-bound train had filed a complaint on woman's behalf after he spotted the accused zipping his pants while sitting beside her

A grab of the video that Jitesh Utekar took soon after the incident

Three days after searching for a 19-year-old who had harassed a woman passenger on a Panvel-bound local train, the CSMT Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested him from Masjid area on Tuesday. After being produced before the railway court, accused Iqbal Shaikh was sentenced to 10 days of imprisonment. According to the police, they started investigating the matter after receiving a complaint from Jitesh Utekar, an engineer, on September 7.

In his complaint, Utekar said, "After I boarded a 2.42 pm Panvel-bound train from CSMT railway station, I heard a lot of commotion in the first class compartment. When I tried to find out what the problem was, I spotted a man zipping his pants while sitting beside a woman. The woman looked horrified. When I asked her what the issue was, she said the man was trying to do something wrong with her."

"The moment I started shouting and abusing him, he moved to the door. When the train reached Masjid station, he jumped off and escaped. However, by that time I had managed to take a video of him. Soon after, I called the GRP toll free number and sought help for the woman. She was so scared that she could hardly speak. The train reached Wadala station, but no help arrived," he added.

Following this, he visited the Wadala GRP and filed a complaint in the matter. However, the cops sent him to the CSMT GRP, as the incident took place under their jurisdiction. Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "The victim has not approached us yet. We took the video from Utekar and started investigating the case. The accused was picked up from the Masjid area. A case has been registered against him under sections 110 and 112 of the Maharashtra Police Act."

