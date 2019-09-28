Quick recap of Day 2 at 10th Jagran Film Festival Mumbai

The second day of 10th Jagran Film Festival commenced with film personalities like Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan along with other dignitaries who were also present. India Premiere of "Roots", directed by Dir. Anand Ravichandran, was screened at the 10th Jagran Film Festival.

In conversation session was hosted by Rajeev Masand who spoke with Kartik Aaryan followed by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. Jugal Raja renowned Director of film Bunker had an Interactive Q&A session with the audience post screening of the movie.

The Festival showcased several World and India premieres, feature films, short movies/documentaries on its second day.

. 6 India premiere movies: Axing (Indian Premier), Missing Johnny (Indian Premier), Roots (Indian Premier), Musk (Indian Premier), Children Playing God (Indian Premier), Lihaaf

. Short films/documentaries: My Home India and Those Stars in the Sky

. Bengali Movie: The two lovers by Dr. Ranjan Ghosh

. Master Class by TVF (aspiring actors, writers and production houses - how to get to OTT platform)

. World Panorama: Bad Boy Symphony (Taiwanese films played contributed by TECC)

The Jagran Film Festival kick started in Delhi on 18th July and traveled through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.

