QuinDara is All Set to Make Your Wedding Dreams Come True

With the novel Coronavirus pandemic restricting public as well as private events across several countries in the world, what seems to have taken the worst hit, would be the Indian wedding planning industry! Here, we have Rohit Sharma, Founder-CEO of QuinDara Events, who defies all odds for your events' success, all the same, while following Government mandates and social distancing norms!



Planning with a vision for the future has always been QuinDara's focus, more so, during such challenging times! “The unforeseen events that got the world to a pause is not a time to panic but an opportunity to self-reflect and most importantly to evolve personally as well as professionally”, feels Rohit Sharma, the driving force behind QuinDara Events.

Born amid the 2020’s global pandemic, QuinDara Events, a new-age event management company, primarily focuses on effectively managing the what’s hot of social events, weddings, ceremonies, non-profit and corporate events, among others.

There's a popular saying, Success is a journey, not a destination. Rohit believes that the journey can bring as many opportunities in life as one can imagine! "The doing is often more important than the outcome," he avers.

Rohit has come a long way from being a cabin crew member to a passionate entrepreneur. And the hi-flier in him is more energetic today.

Rohit has knocked on various doors of opportunities in the domain of Education and Design, eventually following his heart that led him to his passion - conceptualising, executing and managing events!

Citing his entrepreneurial zeal as his hunger to keep growing, Rohit's team has successfully pulled off various events, including luxury weddings, corporate meets and conferences with elan, even during a pandemic!

Where hosting an event has become a challenge now, QuinDara has taken this as an opportunity to push beyond convention. “Networking is an important part of our personal as well as professional lives. Living through this uncertain time, we have actually realised the value of relationships, be it friends, family or our professional network. More than ever, in fact! At QuinDara, we believe that lives cannot come to a standstill. Our youthfully energized yet mindfully cautious team tends to find creative ways to work around all of your problems,” asserts Rohit, while adding that your dreams should never take a back-seat. “It’s the time when we should celebrate our good health and life,” he says positively.

Holding your health and safety to be of paramount importance, the QuinDara team meticulously undertakes all the necessary precautions including routine sanitizing, limited guest-list and people management et al and of course the social distancing measures in mind.

QuinDara Events' Rohit sums up the Freddie Mercury way, “The show must go on!,” he smiles. "The pandemic is merely a temporary setback."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.