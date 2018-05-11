Quinton De Kock bats for Day/ Night Tests despite ball worry

"I have played one day-night Test and yes, there are some rough edges which need to be taken care of, but it's a good concept and for fans, it's awesome,"



Quinton de Kock during a promotional event at MIG, Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock beleives teams must participate in pink-ball Tests despite the concept not being perfect. "I have played one day-night Test and yes, there are some rough edges which need to be taken care of, but it's a good concept and for fans, it's awesome," De Kock said while launching some practice tools promoted by Omtex at MIG Cricket Club in Bandra yesterday.

De Kock scored 24 and five in the 2016-17 day-night Test at Adelaide where South Africa lost by seven wickets. The pink ball's quality has been highlighted by those who are against the format but De Kock felt: "There is no point in not playing because it's a development that needs to be made.

Speaking of the T20, De Kock, 25, who plays for Bangalore spoke highly of his skipper Virat Kohli. "Virat is very competitive by nature. He wants to be the best and always wants to win," said De Kock, who has scored 201 runs in eight T20 2018 games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates