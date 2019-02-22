Quinton de Kock, South Africa pacers spoil Sri Lanka's day

cricket

Three late strikes by South Africa's fast bowlers here yesterday helped atone for a poor batting performance on Day One of the second Test against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka were 60 for three at the close at St George's Park after bowling out South Africa for 222.

Earlier, Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha both took three wickets as Sri Lanka followed up their surprise win in the first Test in Durban with a disciplined bowling performance on a slow, but well-grassed pitch. South Africa's innings owed much to a sparkling 86 off 87 balls by Quinton de Kock.

