Quit India Movement: Twitter pays tribute to brave fighters

Published: Aug 08, 2019, 10:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitterati took to social media to pay homage to the freedom fighters behind Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement was started by MahatmaGandhi on 8 August 1942 at the Bombay session of All India Congress Committee during World War II. Pic courtesy/Twitter/Ronak Kothari

The Quit India Movement was started by MahatmaGandhi on 8 August 1942 at the Bombay session of All India Congress Committee during World War II which led to a mass civil disobedience movement called 'Do or Die' to force the Britishers to leave India. The movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was followed, by large-scale violence directed at telegraph offices, railway stations, government buildings, and other emblems and institutions of colonial rule.

This movement led to acts of vandalism and sabotage for which the government held Gandhi responsible for the acts of violence, suggesting that they were a deliberate act of Congress policy. All the prominent leaders were arrested and the Congress was banned. The army and police were brought out to suppress the movement. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to remember and honour this day by lauding and praising the freedom fighters behind this movement.

 

On 8th August 1942, the Quit India resolution was passed at Bombay Congress session.
Gandhiji made a call "Do or Die" in his Quit India speech at the Gowalia Tank Maidan.
This was the famous August Kranti.#Bombay #India pic.twitter.com/H5xh6IWMzy

— Bombay_emotion (@SulomiDedhia) August 8, 2019

As the nation celebrates the day honouring the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, Twitteratti took to social media to hail the brave fighters of the movement

The Quit India resolution was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Gowalia Tank Maidan also known as the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai

"There is a mantra that I give you. You imprint it on your heart and let every breath of yours give an expression to it. The mantra is Do or Die.", said Mahatma Gandhi in his ferocious speech at the launch of the Quit India Movement at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Mumbai (then Bombay).

