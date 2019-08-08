Quit India Movement: Twitter pays tribute to brave fighters

national

Twitterati took to social media to pay homage to the freedom fighters behind Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement was started by MahatmaGandhi on 8 August 1942 at the Bombay session of All India Congress Committee during World War II. Pic courtesy/Twitter/Ronak Kothari

The Quit India Movement was started by MahatmaGandhi on 8 August 1942 at the Bombay session of All India Congress Committee during World War II which led to a mass civil disobedience movement called 'Do or Die' to force the Britishers to leave India. The movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was followed, by large-scale violence directed at telegraph offices, railway stations, government buildings, and other emblems and institutions of colonial rule.

This movement led to acts of vandalism and sabotage for which the government held Gandhi responsible for the acts of violence, suggesting that they were a deliberate act of Congress policy. All the prominent leaders were arrested and the Congress was banned. The army and police were brought out to suppress the movement. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to remember and honour this day by lauding and praising the freedom fighters behind this movement.

Remembering the historic moment, when on this day, 77 years ago, #MahatmaGandhi gave the clarion call of ‘Do or Die’ to launch the Quit India Movement. Salutes to all freedom fighters, whose sacrifices got us freedom! — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2019

On 8th August 1942, the All India Congress Committee launched the Quit India Movement. Following Mahatma Gandhi's speech, almost the entire Congress leadership was jailed. We salute the brave men who fought for India's independence. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/hSR32ejT9Z — Congress (@INCIndia) August 8, 2019

As the nation celebrates the day honouring the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, Twitteratti took to social media to hail the brave fighters of the movement

History:- The Quit India Movement Launched.

8 August 1942.#TheQuitIndiaMovement, or the #IndiaAugustMovement, was a movement launched at the #Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee by #MahatmaGandhi on 8 Aug 1942, demanding an end to #BritishRule of #India..! pic.twitter.com/7jXgXyPwBC — Ronak kothari ð®ð³ (@ronakbkothari) August 7, 2019

8th Aug 1942 #TheDayInHistory #QuitIndia Resolution was passed at the Bombay session of the All India CongressCommittee. In a speech entitled,"Do or Die," given OnThisDay. #MahatmaGandhi urged the masses to act as an independent nation & not to follow the orders of the British. pic.twitter.com/JykdN6G0pU — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) August 7, 2019

Two days after the integration of Kashmir, we observe the anniversary of Quit India Movement when Gandhi Ji gave the clarion call of 'Do or Die' on 8th August, 1942 from Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. pic.twitter.com/GMfKuoBDVr — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 8, 2019

8th August, 1942:



ð®ð³ It was exactly on this day, 77 years ago that #MahatmaGandhi gave the clarion call of ‘Do or Die’ to launch the #QuitIndiaMovement from Mumbai’s historic Gowalia Tank Maidan, now popularly known as #AugustKranti Maidan. #IndependenceDay2019 #IDayWithAIR pic.twitter.com/BWQ5TFVuC1 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 8, 2019

Today in 1942, Gandhiji gave a call of Do or Die and India joined a mass civil disobedience movement called Quit India, demanding an end to British rule. pic.twitter.com/KOQTGSMEFQ — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) August 8, 2019

The Quit India resolution was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Gowalia Tank Maidan also known as the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai

#OnThisDay in 1942, #MahatmaGandhi gave the clarion call of 'Do or Die' from Gowalia Tank Maidan to end the British rule & launched the Quit India Movement.



Homage to all Freedom Fighters and the supreme sacrifices of the Martyrs during our Freedom Struggle ð®ð³#IDayWithAIR pic.twitter.com/jmnHMYyWBZ — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) August 8, 2019

"There is a mantra that I give you. You imprint it on your heart and let every breath of yours give an expression to it. The mantra is Do or Die.", said Mahatma Gandhi in his ferocious speech at the launch of the Quit India Movement at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Mumbai (then Bombay).

