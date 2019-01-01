Quiz: 25 questions to challenge the sports lover in you!

other-sports

Recovered from New Year's eve? Now tackle these 25 questions across various sports and live it up

Shane Warne

1 Which former Formula One world champion will take part in Indianapolis500 in 2019?

2 Which 32-year-old prestigious tennis event will be shifted from its current venue in Key Biscaine to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019?

3 Hosts England will take on which side in the opening game of the 2019 ICC World Cup at the Oval?

4 Which country will miss the 2019 ICC World Cup for the first time since 1983 despite hosting the qualifying tournament?

5 With the Australian Open introducing final set tie-breaks in 2019, which will be the only tennis major to have the age-old practice of the long deciding set?



Roger Federer

6 Which American city will host the Super Bowl for the third time in its history in 2019 after staging it in 1994 and in 2000?

7 Ren and G are the mascots for which marquee sporting event in 2019?

8 The 2019 UEFA Champions League final will be played at which club’s stadium in Madrid in 2019?

9 Which important tennis tournament will Roger Federer figure in 2019 after three years?

10 Which cricketer-turned-architect-turned-cricketer, who finished his Vijay Hazare

Trophy 2018 campaign with 22 wickets — the second most in the tournament behind left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem — has been bought by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping R8.4 crore for the 2019 IPL season?



This ground will witness India's final fixture on their current tour of Australia. Name the venue.

11 Which promising tennis player, who beat World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in straight sets to end his 21-match and record 50-set winning streaks on clay, will begin the year 2019 as World No. 8 in the ATP Tour single rankings?

12 Volleywood, a blog for volleyball fans, recently coined the word “ZHUperb” to describe the dominance of which Olympic champion, who will start the year 2019 as the world’s most expensive women spiker in the world?

13 Which Indian sports icon and arguably the country’s most promising prospect

for 2019 has been currently training under Germany’s Uwe Hohn?

14 This ground will witness India's final fixture on their current tour of Australia. Name the venue.

15 American rapper Cardi B has reportedly said that she won’t perform at next year’s Super Bowl in a display of solidarity with which sportsperson?

16 Which two-time Olympic gold medallist became the youngest individual recipient of Japanese government’s prestigious People’s Honor Award in 2018 at the age of 23 and is eyeing a comeback from injury in 2019?

17 Which 40-year-old sports legend is currently being assisted by trainer Nonoy Neri, Roger “Haplas” Fernandez and Jonathan Peñalosa for his title defence mission in January 2019?

18 Which cricketer on a comeback mission for 2019 has recently skippered Sutherland to a historic Twenty20 Cup Championship win?

19 Which junior swimming champion and former winner of the junior CSK programme scored an unbeaten 92 for Tamil Nadu against Kerala at No. 7 in his Ranji Trophy debut in 2018 and is in contention to bag an IPL contract in 2019?

20 Which former Indian captain will make his small screen debut as he will join the likes of Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Prince Narula as a gang leader in the popular television show Roadies in 2019?

21 Which cancer survivor, whose biopic was directed by Teng Bee and was released in 2018 as a staggering 20,000 people turned up to help the event enter his country’s Book of Records for the biggest movie gala, is eyeing a comeback to his sport in 2019?

22 Which amateur player-turned highly successful rugby union coach, who was trained as a school teacher and worked as an English teacher in a slew of schools, including Palmerston North Boys’ High, Napier Boys’ High School and Tauranga Boys’ College in New Zealand, is in contention to take over as the next All Blacks coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup?

23 This superstar will turn 50 in 2019. Name him.

24 American artist Brandan “Bmike” Odums created a large colourful mural of which footballer’s face with the hashtag #largerthanlife across the side of a central building at the Times Square as a special tribute from New York City?

25 Which Indian, who created history in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2018 after defeating Mexico’s Alejandra Zavala, a two-time World Cup champion in her event, will gun for an Olympic berth in shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2019?

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates