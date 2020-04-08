Quiz: Bombay Boss - BOOKS ON BOMBAY/MUMBAI

TODAY'S TOPIC: BOOKS ON BOMBAY/MUMBAI

1) If Ravan was one of them, what is the name of the other protagonist in Kiran Nagarkar's famous novel about two friends living in a city chawl?

a. Akhtar

b. Raghu

c. Eddie

2) Whose detailed description of the Gothic style of architecture in Bombay/Mumbai is a ready reference for keen students on the subject?

a. Christopher London

b. Charles Correa

c. IM Kadri

3) Jerry Pinto's fictional title follows a murder that takes place in a part of Mumbai; what is this place that also finds its name in the title?

a. Matunga

b. Mahim

c. Mira Road

4) Which of these critically acclaimed authors wrote Maximum City?

a. Amitav Ghosh

b. Vikram Seth

c. Suketu Mehta

5) One of these literary gurus spent time in Bombay before moving to Pakistan; name this gifted writer.

a. Saadat Manto

b. Bhisham Sahni

c. Bapsi Sidhwa

ANSWERS TO YESTERDAY'S QUIZ: LANDMARKS

1) Victoria Terminus (Now CSMT)

2) Sir Pherozeshah Mehta

3) Bombay Stock Exchange

4) Prince of Wales Museum (Now CSMVS)

5) Metro

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news