Quiz: Bombay Boss - Cricket History

TODAY'S TOPIC: CRICKET HISTORY

1) Which city based former great went on to become sheriff of Mumbai in 1994?

a. Sunil Gavaskar

b. Ajit Wadekar

c. Polly Umrigar

2) Which prestigious institution hosted the city's first ever Triangular, Quadrangular and Pentangular cricket tournaments?

a. Willingdon Sports Club

b. Bombay Gymkhana

c. Shivaji Park

3) In 1988, who spotted Sachin Tendulkar's genius and asked him to pad up for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy?

a. Madhav Mantri

b. Dilip Vengsarkar

c. Raju Kulkarni

4) Which maidan is home to the Kanga League cricket matches?

a. Cross Maidan

b. Oval Maidan

c. Azad Maidan

5) This tournament is the most important title for school supremacy in the under-14 level among Mumbai's schools. Name it.

a. Harris Shield

b. Talim Trophy

c. Giles Shield

Answers to yesterday's quiz: POLITICS & POLITICIANS

1) Sushilkumar Shinde

2) Gujarat

3) Murli Deora

4) George Fernandes

5) Sharad Pawar

