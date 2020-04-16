Quiz: Bombay Boss - MUSIC AND MUSICIANS

TODAY'S TOPIC: MUSIC AND MUSICIANS

1) Mehli, the father of which of the following musicians born in Bombay, was one of the founding fathers of Western Classical music in the city?

a. Astad Deboo

b. Shiamak Davar

c. Zubin Mehta

2) After which area in Mumbai is an Indian classical music gharana named?

a. Bhendi Bazaar

b. Prabhadevi

c. Bhuleshwar

3) Which of these maestros was born in Mahim and studied at St Micheal's School?

a. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

b. Ustad Zakir Hussain

c. Shankar Mahadevan

4) When the musical Jesus Christ Superstar was staged in Bombay for the first time, which musician played the role of Judas?

a. Vishal Dadlani

b. Gary Lawyer

c. Clinton Cerejo

5) Name this now-shut venue in South Mumbai that was the venue for music festivals including Independence Day Rock.

a. Rang Bhavan

b. Cooperage

c. Cross Maidan

ANSWERS TO YESTERDAY'S QUIZ: BOOKS ON BOMBAY/MUMBAI

1) Eddie

2) Christopher London

3) Mahim

4) Suketu Mehta

5) Saadat Manto

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news