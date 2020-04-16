Quiz: Bombay Boss - RAILWAYS IN MUMBAI

TODAY'S TOPIC: RAILWAYS IN MUMBAI

1) On April 16, 1853, which still-standing railway station was the final destination of India's first ever train ride?

a. Thana (then Tunnah)

b. Kurla (then Coorla)

c. Byculla

2) Which of these railway stations is not on the Harbour Line?

a. Reay Road

b. Mira Road

c. Dockyard Road

3) At the CSMT railway terminus main gate; two animal busts are visible to the passerby. One is a lion; name the other.

a. Peacock

b. Elephant

c. Tiger

4) Apart from Sir Jamsetjee Jeejebhoy, who was the other Indian on the board of directors for the Great Indian Peninsular Railway (today's Central Railway)

a. Dr Dadabhai Naoroji

b. Jawaharlal Nehru

Pherozeshah Mehta

5) If you alighted at Chunabhatti station, which of these railway lines would you have used?

a. Harbour

b. Central

c. Western

ANSWERS TO YESTERDAY'S QUIZ: MUSIC AND MUSICIANS

1. Zubin Mehta

2. Bhendi Bazaar

3. Ustad Zakir Hussain

4. Vishal Dadlani

5. Rang Bhavan

