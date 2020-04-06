Quiz: Bombay Boss - Hindi Cinema

TODAY'S TOPIC: HINDI CINEMA

1) Which famous city landmark is used in a scene in Guru Dutt's Pyaasa where he attends his own condolence meeting organised by a group of schemers?

a. Flora Fountain

b. Gateway of India

c. Town Hall, Asiatic Society -Mumbai

2) Shyam Benegal spotted this Indian actor while she was reading the news on national television and went on to cast her in his films. Who was this critically acclaimed star?

a. Smita Patil

b. Shabana Azmi

c. Deepti Naval

3) Which of these films did Aamir Khan debut in?

a. Raakh

b. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

c. Beta

4) If Amitabh Bachchan was the lead actor in Coolie, who among these was the protagonist in Coolie No 1?

a. Suneil Shetty

b. Akshay Kumar

c. Govinda

5) Which famous city based name won the National Award for Best Choreography in Dil Toh Paagal Hai?

a. Terrence Lewis

b. Bosco-Caesar

c. Shiamak Davar

Answers to yesterday's quiz: LEISURE

1) Mahalaxmi Race Course

2) Powai Lake

3) Five Gardens

4) Gala

5) Cafe Mondegar

