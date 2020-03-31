Quiz: Bombay Boss - Theatre

Theatre

1) Which of these thespians acted in plays like Ismat Apa Ke Naam and Othello at the city's many venues?

A. Anupam Kher

B. Arif Zakaria

C. Naseeruddin Shah

2) Where is the theatre and performance venue Gadkari Rangayatan located?

A. Thane

B. Girgaum

C. Dadar

3) What is the name of the theatre company started by late Dinesh Thakur?

A. Ashirwad

B. Ank

C. Aastha

4) With Evita the musical, who did Alyque Padamsee launch as a singing star on stage?

A. Sharon Prabhakar

B. Shernaz Patel

C. Mahabanoo Mody Kotwal

5) Touted as 'the cradle of Mumbai's theatre movement,' this venue is located in Janki Kutir. Name the landmark.

A. Prithvi Theatre

B. National Centre for Performing Arts

C. Rangsharda

Answers to yesterday's quiz: Famous Bombaywallahs

1) Charles Correa

2) JRD Tata

3) Bhakti Barve Inamdar

4) Nana Chudasama

5) Jerry Pinto

