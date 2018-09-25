Quiz for a cause

things-to-do

How good is your GK? Find out by taking a quiz this weekend

Bombay to Barcelona Cafe

Come together for a good cause at an evening aimed at teasing the grey cells of general knowledge buffs. The focus is on personalities who have risen from adversity and made it big, philanthropy and other topics.

Open to all, questions will be read aloud and participants can write down their answers. The inspiration for the theme of the quiz was drawn from the venue of the event, Bombay to Barcelona. It was started by Amin Sheikh, who went from living on the streets of Mumbai to owning his own café with a library. It represents a true success story in the city of dreams. The NGO Snehasadan was able to identify bright talent from the streets and they run the space along with Sheikh.



Amin Sheikh

The profits from every meal or drink that you order will be used to help and improve the lives of children living on the streets. Naren Shetty from Little Know, the organiser of the quiz, says, "The aim is to evoke a sense of community and for people to gather at the café, which wants to be known as a safe space for people from all walks of life."

On September 29, 6 pm to 7 pm

At Bombay to Barcelona Cafe, Marol Naka, Andheri East.

Call 9165 12490

