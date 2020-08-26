Quiz: How well do you know James Anderson's Test career?

Search

Aug 26, 2020

As Jimmy Anderson completes a record of 600 Test wickets, here's a quiz on the English Pacer's Test career

James Anderson is interviewed after play on the fifth day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 25, 2020. Picture/ AFP
Jimmy Anderson became the fourth bowler in the history of Test cricket and the first pacer to reach the mark of 600 Test wicket. The England fast bowler achieved the feat at the Rose Bowl Test match in Southampton against Pakistan on 25 August.

To celebrate the occasion, we have compiled a quiz on James Anderson's Test career so far. Take the quiz to put your knowledge to the test.

Who became Jimmy Anderson's first Test victim?

  • Stephen Flemming
  • Mark Vermeulen
  • Mark Waugh

Against which country did he achieve his best Test match bowling figures of 11 wickets for 71 runs?

  • Pakistan
  • India
  • Australia

How many wickets did Jimmy Anderson get in his first Test match?

  • 3
  • 2
  • 5

James Anderson's career-best innings of 81 runs while batting came against which country?

  • India
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand

James Anderson's career-best figures in an innings is?

  • 6 for 55 against Australia
  • 7 for 42 against West Indies
  • 5 for 73 against Zimbabwe

James Anderson dismissed which batsman to achieve his 600th wicket in Tests?

  • Azhar Ali
  • Babar Azam
  • Yasir Shah

Who was James Anderson's 500th Test victim?

  • MS Dhoni
  • Kraigg Brathwaite
  • Steve Smith

Answers
1 - Mark Vermeulen
2 - Pakistan
3 - 5
4 - India
5 - 7 for 42 against West Indies
6 - Azhar Ali
7 - Kraigg Brathwaite

