Quiz: How well do you know Sourav Ganguly?

Former India skipper and current BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly has been one of the most successful cricketers in India. He is credited for the revival of Indian cricket in the early 2000 and under his leadership Team India became a force to reckon with. As 'Dada' turns a year older today, we throw you a challenge in the form of a Ganguly quiz

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news