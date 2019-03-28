Quiz time! Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar to host a quiz show for kids

television

The show, Discovery School Super League, which kicks off on April 28, will feature kids from across the country

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar will host a quiz show, Discovery School Super League. The show, which kicks off on April 28, will feature kids from across the country. Mathur, who considers herself a quiz head, says being a quizmaster is not as simple as it may seem.

"I'm a complete quiz head and love being part of shows which unearth the true hidden knowledge potential of children of India. The role of a quizmaster is not as simple as it may seem - one needs to make the children comfortable so that they are unfazed with the occasion and can remember their facts as and when the time arises... and yet keep the energy of the game high," Mini said in a statement.

"I am excited to be part of DSSL because the process of identifying team of each state has been very exhaustive."

The quiz will feature teams from 29 states and one Union Territory (Delhi). "The scale of DSSL is amazing... I am excited to be amongst such talented bunch," said Cyrus.

"I look forward to hosting the quiz with close friend Mini Mathur and together we will make sure it turns out to be fun, exciting and an engaging show," he added.

DSSL premieres on April 28 on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science and Discovery Kids.

Mini and Cyrus have another project together - a comedy series titled "Mind The Malhotras".

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS